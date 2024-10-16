Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Short Interest Update

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the September 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 406,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALRM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,125. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $445,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,125. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $585,711.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,391. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,880,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,190,000 after acquiring an additional 63,653 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,710,998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,257,000 after purchasing an additional 158,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,889,000 after buying an additional 42,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,051,000 after buying an additional 64,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Alarm.com by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 373,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,425,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Stock Up 0.5 %

ALRM stock opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.03. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Articles

