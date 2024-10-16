Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,180,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 18,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.46. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.79.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Alkermes had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $399.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alkermes will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,955,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,185 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alkermes by 421.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,393,000 after buying an additional 6,730,671 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 31.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,640,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 14.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,884,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,507,000 after acquiring an additional 371,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 301.5% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,699,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,961 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

