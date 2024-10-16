Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Trimmed by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.2% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 15,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,587.8% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 248,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,168,000 after acquiring an additional 233,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,126,319.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,926 shares of company stock worth $32,251,590. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $165.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.63 and a 200 day moving average of $168.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.