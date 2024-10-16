Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.5% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total value of $473,929.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,343.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total transaction of $473,929.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,343.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,926 shares of company stock valued at $32,251,590. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.13.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $165.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

