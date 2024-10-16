Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.2% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in Alphabet by 75.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.13.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.95, for a total transaction of $247,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,342,143.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total transaction of $473,929.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,343.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.95, for a total value of $247,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,342,143.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,926 shares of company stock worth $32,251,590. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $165.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

