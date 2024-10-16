Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.3% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.13.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $165.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,926 shares of company stock worth $32,251,590. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.