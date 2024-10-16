Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $210.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $201.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $165.46 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total value of $3,772,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at $362,126,319.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,926 shares of company stock worth $32,251,590. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,951,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.