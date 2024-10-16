Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s 4th Largest Position

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,883,977 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,938 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.31% of Amazon.com worth $6,161,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 11,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 153,648 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,506 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 2,988 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $187.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.63 and its 200 day moving average is $183.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,335,255.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

