American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $99,951,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in American International Group by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,893,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,053,000 after purchasing an additional 941,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,825,000 after buying an additional 597,765 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,517,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,620,000 after buying an additional 441,048 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 171.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 640,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,348,000 after buying an additional 405,230 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group stock opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.69 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.47.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

