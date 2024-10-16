Analyzing Gamer Pakistan (GPAK) & Its Peers

Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Gamer Pakistan to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Gamer Pakistan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gamer Pakistan and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamer Pakistan N/A -194.86% -177.87% Gamer Pakistan Competitors -15.43% -7.88% -4.46%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamer Pakistan 0 0 0 0 N/A Gamer Pakistan Competitors 33 313 724 7 2.65

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Gamer Pakistan and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 12.56%. Given Gamer Pakistan’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gamer Pakistan has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gamer Pakistan and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gamer Pakistan $733.00 -$2.05 million -0.22 Gamer Pakistan Competitors $1.81 billion $14.68 million -48.20

Gamer Pakistan’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gamer Pakistan. Gamer Pakistan is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Gamer Pakistan rivals beat Gamer Pakistan on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Gamer Pakistan

Gamer Pakistan Inc. operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

