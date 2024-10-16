Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.2% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,292,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,388,000. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Amazon.com stock opened at $187.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

