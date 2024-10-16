ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2,656.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 92,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 32.6% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSS stock opened at $328.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.79. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 65.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. KeyCorp began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.33.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

