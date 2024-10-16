AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised AptarGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday.

AptarGroup stock opened at $168.72 on Tuesday. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $120.36 and a twelve month high of $169.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.58.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

AptarGroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 10th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $117,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,701.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $4,721,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,692,852.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $117,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,701.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,457 shares of company stock valued at $7,314,030 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in AptarGroup by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 4.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 1.8% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 21,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in AptarGroup by 446.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 300,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,158,000 after buying an additional 11,375 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

