Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.08 and traded as low as C$0.49. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 8,575 shares changing hands.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Up 2.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.08. The firm has a market cap of C$9.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.80.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.80) by C$0.21. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

