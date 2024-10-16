AQR Capital Management LLC Has $425,000 Stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 386,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 226,028 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 69.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 241,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 5,265.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 61,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 173,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $225,849.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,776,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,909,347.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 321,763 shares of company stock worth $418,823 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.20. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $5.71.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.18% and a negative net margin of 183.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

