ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Stock Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 95.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $525,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 349,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 47,735 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

Shares of ARR opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average is $19.71. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $21.93.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.47 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a positive return on equity of 16.64%. Analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.67%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARMOUR Residential REIT

In other news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,434.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

