Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.82 ($0.01). Asiamet Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,052,020 shares.

Asiamet Resources Stock Up 6.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Asiamet Resources Company Profile

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.

