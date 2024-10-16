ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $730.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $573.86 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $843.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $921.53.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,071.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

