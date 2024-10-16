Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Holdings Boosted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Assurant were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant by 40.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 35.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $103,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,962.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $103,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,962.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,329.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIZ. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.60.

NYSE AIZ opened at $194.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.61 and a 1-year high of $201.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

