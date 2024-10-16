Atlas Mara (LON:ATMA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Atlas Mara Limited (LON:ATMA – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Atlas Mara shares last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 3,117,326 shares changing hands.

Atlas Mara Stock Up 4.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £108,926.95 and a PE ratio of -0.24.

Atlas Mara Company Profile

Atlas Mara Limited is a private equity firm specializing in potential and bolt-on acquisitions. The firm prefers to invest in the sub-Saharan African market, though it also invests outside Africa. It considers investments in the financial services sector. The firm was formerly known as Atlas Mara Co Nvest Ltd.

