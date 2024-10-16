Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Avient were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 2.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 3.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 35.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Avient by 11.2% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $49.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.16. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $27.73 and a 12-month high of $51.51.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.40 million. Avient had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

AVNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Avient from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avient from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

