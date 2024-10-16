B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

RILY opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $149.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.29. B. Riley Financial has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,006,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 82,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 60,512 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 54,721 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

