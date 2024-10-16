Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives GBX 585.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 585.80 ($7.65).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAB. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Babcock International Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 565 ($7.38) in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

Babcock International Group Increases Dividend

Shares of BAB stock opened at GBX 478.20 ($6.24) on Friday. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of GBX 373.60 ($4.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 575 ($7.51). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.75. The company has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,491.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 498.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 515.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Babcock International Group’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Babcock International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,562.50%.

Insider Activity at Babcock International Group

In other Babcock International Group news, insider David Lockwood sold 395,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.91), for a total value of £2,089,587.03 ($2,728,632.84). In other Babcock International Group news, insider David Mellors sold 276,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.54), for a total value of £1,385,325.12 ($1,808,990.75). Also, insider David Lockwood sold 395,007 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.91), for a total value of £2,089,587.03 ($2,728,632.84). Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.