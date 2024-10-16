Bank of America Increases Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $57.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MNST. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.68.

Shares of MNST opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.17. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

