Barclays Cuts Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Price Target to $20.00

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FTRE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fortrea from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortrea currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.60.

Fortrea Stock Performance

Shares of FTRE stock opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.50. Fortrea has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $41.02.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortrea will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortrea

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Fortrea by 1.2% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 184,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Fortrea by 552.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 161,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 137,082 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Fortrea by 125.0% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortrea during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Fortrea by 27.1% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,438,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,845,000 after buying an additional 519,344 shares in the last quarter.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

