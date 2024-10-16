Barclays Lowers Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target to $19.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MBLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mobileye Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mobileye Global from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.55.

Mobileye Global Stock Down 6.1 %

Mobileye Global stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 0.08. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $44.48.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,360.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at $67,362,401.47. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,360.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 56,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

