BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,725,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,376,000 after purchasing an additional 80,879 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 12.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,450,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,553,000 after purchasing an additional 905,857 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 23.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,520,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,488 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,068,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,932,000 after purchasing an additional 21,487 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,564,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.58. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $41.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.729 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on BCE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BCE from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

