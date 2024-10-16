Benchmark (LON:BMK) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.76 ($0.52) and traded as high as GBX 40.95 ($0.53). Benchmark shares last traded at GBX 40.95 ($0.53), with a volume of 598 shares.

Benchmark Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £296.06 million, a PE ratio of -1,023.75, a PEG ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.69.

About Benchmark

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries. It operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers sea bass and bream, salmon, and shrimp breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide various genetic merit ova.

