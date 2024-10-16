Black Diamond Financial LLC Buys 1,293 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.1 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $187.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.63 and a 200-day moving average of $183.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.