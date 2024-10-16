BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 553.67 ($7.23) and traded as low as GBX 515 ($6.72). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 516 ($6.74), with a volume of 644,094 shares traded.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £994.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7,371.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 519.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 553.67.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s payout ratio is -48,571.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Elisabeth Scott bought 2,200 shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 534 ($6.97) per share, with a total value of £11,748 ($15,340.82). 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

