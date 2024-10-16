Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Blue Sphere shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 201,017 shares.

Blue Sphere Price Performance

Blue Sphere Company Profile



Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel.

