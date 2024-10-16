BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Position Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 66.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,191 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOKF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter worth about $302,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BOK Financial by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $110.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.21. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $62.42 and a 52-week high of $113.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.17.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.65. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Hovde Group lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BOK Financial

BOK Financial Profile

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.