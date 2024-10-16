Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 17,534 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total transaction of $3,741,930.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,721,078.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $145,368.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 17,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total value of $3,741,930.94. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,721,078.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,386 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,824 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $221.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.73 and a 1-year high of $224.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 60.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

