Brokerages Set International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Price Target at $198.41

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.41.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,160,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 60.8% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.8% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $618,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $233.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $214.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $237.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

