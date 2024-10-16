BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Stake Boosted by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 729.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 147.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $118.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.91 and a one year high of $120.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day moving average of $97.50.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWXT. Barclays lowered BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

