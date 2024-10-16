Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.2% in the third quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.44, for a total value of $177,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,887,927.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.44, for a total value of $177,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,887,927.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.24, for a total value of $414,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,888.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,847 shares of company stock worth $7,302,782 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 4.5 %

CDNS opened at $269.47 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.52. The firm has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.27.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

