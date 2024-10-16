Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 38,296 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Carnegie Investment Counsel trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 78.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 38,296 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Intel were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Intel alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.96.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.37. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.