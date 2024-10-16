Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.40 ($1.73) and traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.66). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 127 ($1.66), with a volume of 14,503 shares trading hands.

Carr’s Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 127.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 132.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of £119.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12,700.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Carr’s Group Company Profile

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Speciality Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies feed blocks, minerals and boluses containing trace elements, and minerals for livestock under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, Tracesure, and AminoMax brands.

