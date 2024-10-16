Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Evexia Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 42.7% during the third quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,890.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $376.18 per share, with a total value of $100,440.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at $975,810.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total transaction of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,890.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $389.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $373.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.24. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.13 and a 1 year high of $401.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.64.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

