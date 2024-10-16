Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $79.55 and traded as low as $77.69. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $77.69, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.98 and a 200-day moving average of $79.55.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $418.35 million during the quarter.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

