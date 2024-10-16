Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 2,137 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,976 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Qualys were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 197,911 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,844,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,756,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $737,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $126.03 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $119.32 and a one year high of $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.90.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The company had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

QLYS has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $191,945.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,052.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $876,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,493,851.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $191,945.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,052.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,140 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

