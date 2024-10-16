Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 445 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Workiva were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 361.5% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on WK shares. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

WK opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.94. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.47 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $205,970.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,570.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

