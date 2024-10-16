Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 13,611 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,611 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Embraer were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Embraer alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ERJ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Embraer in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Embraer by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Embraer by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,141,000 after purchasing an additional 728,592 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Embraer by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Stock Down 2.1 %

ERJ stock opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average is $29.72. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ERJ. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Embraer

Embraer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.