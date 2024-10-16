Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 14,305 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 119.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Celestica were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 32.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC grew its position in Celestica by 90.0% in the second quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Celestica in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 52.8% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLS opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.54. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $64.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Celestica from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

