Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 2,657 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 1.4 %

MUFG stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $123.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.61 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 11.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

