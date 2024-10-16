Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $567,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

BATS:UMAY opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.77.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (UMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

