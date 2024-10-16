Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 27,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 465.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 72,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 59,996 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,033,000.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS EPRF opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Increases Dividend

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

