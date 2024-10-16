Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.37 Million Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. TPG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $211,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $237,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 15.6% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CII opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $20.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

