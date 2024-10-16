Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 232,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 59,590 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,835,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 63.4% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KCE opened at $132.18 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $80.19 and a 52 week high of $133.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.36 million, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.86.

About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

