Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.82% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 49,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $20.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

